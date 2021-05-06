Adobe’s Creative Cloud add-on for Google Workspace now works with Docs and Slides

In March of last year, Adobe released a Workspace add-on that allowed organizations to access and share their Creative Cloud files directly in Gmail. They made it easier to share links to your creative assets with external teams and stakeholders with just a few clicks. Now, a new update to the add-on brings access to these cloud-synced files directly to Google Docs and Slides!

The new integration allows you to access and use elements like brand colors, character styles, and graphics right inside of a Doc or Slide and your team to share ideas, get feedback, and collaborate on work from their Creative Cloud Libraries. Now, you can easily go from modifying a Photoshop file, for example directly in the software, to sending and collaborating on a brainstorming session in the cloud with your creative partners or even someone external to your company.

The whole intention behind this move by Adobe is to provide users with a more consistent, cohesive brand experience across every step of a customer’s journey. Erasing that divide in effective communication and collaboration between designers and clients, especially while gathering feedback on changes, is a big part of creating something that fulfills a customer’s design needs.

You can click on the blue button below in order to be taken directly to the Google Workspace Marketplace. Install the extension, login to your Adobe Creative Cloud account, sync your work, and begin taking advantage of it! If you need to allow your organization to install this from your Admin console, just visit Google’s instructions for doing so here. Together, the two companies have worked together on a promotional video for the new tools below – enjoy!

