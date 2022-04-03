New Adobe Creative Cloud Express Perk lets you create logos, flyers, and more on your Chromebook

Google has been adamant about pushing apps for creativity on Chromebooks as it seeks to redefine its laptop operating system from a “Facebook machine” to a powerhouse of forward-thinking web technologies with limitless potential.

Initially, it gave away subscriptions to Adobe Spark, BeFunky Plus, WeVideo, Canva, PicsArt, and Kapwing video editor, and then shortly thereafter, a powerful Photoshop alternative – Clip Studio Paint – joined the lineup. Not letting up, Tayasui Sketches, Amped Studio, and Codecademy Pro jumped in the mix as well.

Cubasis 3 music recording and mixing and Piper Make, which introduced more game programming tools for kids reinforced this vision, as well as ColorCinch Photo Editor, and Cloud Stop Motion. Quite honestly, my mind is just blown at the number of options there now are for creatives who are looking to work on things on the go or at home.

Instead of relying on traditional software packages, Google has taken the world by storm with Chromebooks by capitalizing on web apps that have become just as powerful in many instances as their downloadable program counterparts. Now, Adobe Creative Cloud Express – formerly Adobe Spark, marks the addition of one of the most well-known and most used brands offering its services to chromeOS to help solidify its dominance.

That’s right, Creative Cloud Express lets you create social graphics, logos, flyers, banners, Instagram stories, advertisements, YouTube banners, posters, business cards, and even YouTube thumbnails right from your web browser with just a few clicks, and it even has loads of pre-designed templates! This means that you don’t even have to be a designer in order to make something presentable, or beautiful even.

In order to claim this perk, you’ll have to do so from your Chromebook’s browser, not your phone or an alternate OS desktop. It’s also available in the U.S. only, as you have probably already guessed…sorry. You’ll get two free months of the Premium Plan which gives you all premium templates and design assets, over 20,000 licensed adobe fonts, curved type, grids, and font pairs, as well as access to the entire royalty-free collection of Adobe Stock photos (more than 160 million images, excluding Premium and editorial content!).

Not only that, but you’ll also be able to cut out and resize graphics groups, add your own brand colors, logos, and fonts in one tap, and convert and export PDFs to other file types. It comes with 100GB of cloud storage and you can edit across mobile and the web.

If you decide to keep Premium after your free two months, you’ll be automatically charged $9.99 USD per month thereafter. This Chromebook Perk must be claimed and activated before January 30, 2023, or it will expire. For anyone already using Canva, you may want to give Adobe Creative Cloud Express a shot before returning to what you’re comfortable with. Both services offer similar tools and such, and it’s always great to expand your horizons!