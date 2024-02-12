Looks like Acer is making a mini Chromebox, too

It looks like Acer is getting into the mini Chromebox game, too! At the Integrated Systems Europe 2024 event, Acer unveiled the Chromebox Mini, targeting it as a digital signage solution according to posts from Liliputing and Chromebook Live. But with its compact size, decent specs, and versatile ports, this tiny computer has the potential to be much more, if Acer decides to make it available in consumer channels. This Chromebox Mini follows the announcement of the Lenovo Chromebox Micro that was announced a few months ago in partnership with Google so, yeah, it looks like 2024 is going to be the year of the shrunken Chromebox!

Despite its small footprint, the Chromebox Mini has some decent specs. According to HWUpgrade.it, this device boasts a fanless design for silent operation and comes in dual-core or quad-core Intel Jasper Lake processor options. While not a powerhouse and a few years old at this point, this processor should still deliver solid performance and power consumption.

The interesting side of this device comes in the form of connectivity. Since this Chromebox will likely be behind a monitor, having great connectivity is a bonus and this one packs a punch. With dual HMDI and a USB-C with DisplayPort, the Acer Chromebox Mini supports up to three simultaneous 4K displays.

Acer Chromebox Mini Specs

Operating System: ChromeOS with Enterprise Upgrade

CPU: Intel Jasper Lake 6W CP, dual core and quad core

Memory: 4/16GB

Storage: 32/64/128GB

Dimensions: 161.26 x 119.85 x 33.9 mm

GPU: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet WiFi 6 BluetoothTM 5.2 3x 4K simultaneous video outputs 2x HDMI 1.4b 5x USB 3.2 Gen 1 1x USB Type C (supports DisplayPort) 1x Audio Jack (Combo)

Accessories (Optional): VESA bracket Keyboard Mouse

Certifications: EPEAT® Silver MIL-STD 810H



With RAM options up to 16GB and storage up to 128GB, the Chromebox Mini should be able to cater to various needs. Choose a lower-priced model with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage for basic tasks, or opt for a more powerful configuration for demanding applications. Its compact size and VESA mount compatibility will make it perfect for space-saving deployments in offices and digital signage installations, which again, appears to be the main target audience here.

But with its compact size, versatile ports, and capable specs, it could be a compelling option for home and personal use, too. We have been told the Lenovo Chromebox Micro will be available for consumers to purchase but have yet to see a product page so I’m curious to see if Acer has similar plans. We have reached out to Acer to confirm this release and availability but have not heard back yet. According to the other sources though, it looks like the Acer Chromebox Mini will be available in the second quarter of 2024, which will be here before we know it, so keep an eye out for the official launch and stay tuned for more coverage.

