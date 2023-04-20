Acer unveils 13th Gen Raptor Lake Chromebook Spin 714

Last week, CTL announced the company’s latest Chromebox and it made headlines as the first-ever 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake ChromeOS device to officially hit the market. With quite a few Raptor Lake hardware in development, we knew that it wouldn’t be long before more ChromeOS devices carrying the latest CPUs from Intel would begin to surface. Today, the first 13th Gen Intel Chromebook has been announced by PC giant Acer. The news arrives alongside a number of other products introduced during the next@Acer Global Press Conference. A lot of cool stuff at the event but we’re here for the Chromebooks. So, let’s get to it.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Yes, there’s already a Spin 714 on the market and readily available from Best Buy. As a matter of fact, you can pick up that 12th Gen Intel-powered convertible right now and save a whopping $200. The new Chromebook Spin 714 follows in the footsteps of that device but brings a few more options in the way of processors, RAM, and storage. This model features that same 16:10, 14-inch display as the current version but offers an optional fingerprint sensor and there will apparently be SKUs that omit the garaged USI stylus.

The biggest news about this new Spin 714 build are most certainly it upgrades to the internals. The Chromebook 2-in-1 will offer up the latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs from Intel ranging from a Core i3 up to a Core i7. The beefier models will also include an insane 32GB of RAM and a massive 1TB NVMe storage option. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be marketed to consumers and enterprise customers alike and features a MIL-Spec tested aluminum chassis. Here’s a look at what the new Spin 714 brings to the table.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Key Specs

Chrome OS/ChromeOS w/Enterprise Upgrade

Intel Core i3-1315U/Core i5-1335U/Core i7-1355U

Intel Evo-verified

8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe or 256GB/512GB/1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe

14-inch WUXGA 1920×1200 16:10 touch display @ 340 nits/100% sRGB color gamut

QHD 2K webcam

Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad

2 x upward firing stereo speakers w/DTS Audio

Dual-array microphones

Optional built-in fingerprint reader

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

1 x HDMI

3.5mm audio jack

56 Wh battery with 10 hour battery life (Based on Google power_LoadTest)

Optional rechargeable, garaged USI stylus

Anodized aluminum chassis

Conforms to U.S. MIL-STD 810H

100% recycled packaging material

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 714 feels much like a slight iteration on the current model but that’s not a bad thing. Offering up a few more SKU options is really all this device needed and we expect that it will be as well built as its predecessor. We’ll get our hands on one as quickly as possible to let you know how it stacks up. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in May with a starting price of $699. If you’d like to see all the other cool stuff Acer announced, you can watch the full event below.