Deal Alert: $350 off the Core i7 Pixelbook and an EXCLUSIVE Chromebox deal

We’re starting to see wider availability of 8th Gen Core i7 Chromebooks as of late with HP, Lenovo and Acer all bringing their own iterations to the premium Chromebook party. Lenovo has yet to maker theirs official but suffices to say, we are entering an era of very powerful Chrome devices that will continue to push price tags closer and close to MacBook-levels.

Thankfully, there are deals to be had and today’s featured Chromebook is the cream of the crop. Google’s Pixelbook still remains at or near the top of the list for best overall Chromebook amongst an exceeding crowd of premium competitors.

Right now, Amazon is selling the top-level Core i7 Pixelbook at the steeply discounted price of $1,290.00. That’s $359 off of retail and you’ll be getting one of the most powerful devices on the market with one particular feature still exclusive to the #madebyGoogle Chromebook. 512GB of blazing, fast NVMe storage. The newer Core i7 devices from the other guys are still using eMMC storage and only offer 128GB. You can pick up the Pixelbook for Amazon while supplies last.

Core i7 Pixelbook from Amazon

ASUS Chromebox 3

Next up is an exclusive deal for our readers. We’ve partnered with a supplier to bring you an exclusive deal on the Celeron ASUS Chromebox 3. Normally, this device retails for around $255-$270 but you can purchase one while supplies last for only $215(plus tax in the U.S.). We are also offering a bulk discount of 5% for orders of five(5) or more Chromeboxes.

Here are the details of the offer. Purchases are first come, first serve while inventory is available. Inventory is real-time. If the Chromebox is sold out, the option to purchase will no longer be available. Shipping is currently available at no cost to the United States as well as the United Kingdom. WE DO NOT COLLECT VAT. Buyers in the UK will be responsible for any and all VAT and/or customs charges. U.S. buyers will be charged tax based on your location.

Shipping is also available to Australia and Canada. Shipping is calculated at checkout and ranges from $7 to $15. Again, any sales outside of the U.S. may be subject to taxes or customs. These charges are the sole responsibility of you, the buyer. If you are located in a different region and would like to inquire about shipping, please email info@chromeunboxed.com.

Here’s what’s in the box:

ASUS CHROMEBOX 3-N017U

Chrome OS

Intel Kaby Lake Celeron 3865U processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

32GB M.2 storage

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x HDMI

1 x RJ45 LAN

MicroSD card slot

Audio jack

Android and Linux app ready

In the box: AC Adapter, Power Cord, Warranty Card, Quick Manual, VESA Mount Kit

Integrated Intel® 4K UHD graphics support Dual Monitors using HDMI and DisplayPort over Type C for compatibility with legacy display connections like VGA and DVI

You can place your order right here and check out securely with PayPal, credit card via PayPal guest checkout or Shopify Credit Card payments. If you do not see the checkout button, click here to view the non-AMP version of the page. We hope to bring you more deals in the future and are working on setting up shop to offer our readers the best place to find devices and accessories at the best price.