Beast Mode: Acer Debuts Core i7 Chromebook Spin 13 W/16GB RAM

For a very brief stint, HP laid claim to the most powerful Chromebook on the market with the Core i7 Chromebook x360 14 G1. This title did not stand for long as Acer has now returned the serve with a monster Chromebook of their own.

Acer’s rebuttal to the HP G1 comes in the form of a new version of my personal favorite, the Chromebook Spin 13. This model comes powered by the 8th gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor and boasts 16GB of RAM just like the HP but doubles the storage at 128GB like its little brother that’s on sale at the moment.

Apart from the internal upgrades, the new Spin 13 appears to be identical to its brethren with that beautiful 3:2 display, stowable stylus and all-aluminum convertible chassis. The only real negative of this new model is the price. HP’s Core i7 model retails for a ridiculous $2100 but is consistently priced at a steep discount making it a somewhat respectable $1250. (Honestly, I think HP prices this way to take the sting out of spending over a grand on a Chromebook.)

The Acer appears to be very proud of its upgrade and the monster Chromebook declares as much with a near-sixteen hundred dollar price tag. Now, I’m not saying it is or isn’t worth the money. It’s just difficult to condone that kind of cheddar when you can get the Core i5 model for under $700 at the moment. Sure, you lose half the RAM but most people aren’t pushing their Chromebooks hard enough to utilize 16GB. Still, it’s really cool to see Acer follow suit and offer up a maxed-out version of this beautiful Chromebook. Now, we just need to see some discounts to keep the high-end market competitive.

You can find out more about the new Acer Chromebook Spin 13 at the link below. According to a third party listing, it appears the new Spin 13 should be available to order in a week or so.

Core i7 Acer Chromebook Spin 13