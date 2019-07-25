Deal Alert: Get $210 Off The Powerful Acer Chromebook Spin 13

For many, the Pixelbook is still the quintessential Chromebook. While I agree that its design and functionality represent the best of the best on the market, my personal machine of choice is still the Acer Chromebook Spin 13. I can’t really explain what makes it the device for me. It really boils down to personal preference, I suppose.

Any way you slice it, the Acer does have some distinct advantages over the Pixelbook. You get a garaged stylus included with the Spin 13 the Core i5-8250U processor far outperforms even the mobile Core i7 found in the $1600 Pixelbook. Speaking of price, that’s another great advantage of the Spin 13.

At MSRP, the Core i5 Spin with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will run you $899. That’s a good chunk of change but you’re still getting a device that offers a ton of bang for the buck. Still, deals are great and right now you can score some serious savings on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13.

A number of Amazon sellers currently have this particular version of the Spin 13 on sale in the impressive range of $670-$690. That’s a savings of more than $200 and gets you one of the most powerful, versatile and in my opinion, aesthetically pleasing devices on the market.

Find the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 on sale from the sellers below.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13