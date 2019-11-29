2019 Black Friday Roundup: Chromebooks, Pixel Slate, Google Nest, Chromecasts and more

Black Friday 2019 is in full effect but according to numerous reports, droves of shoppers have opted out of the early-morning chaos this year and instead turned to online purchasing. In all honesty, this trend has been increasing exponentially over the past few years. With most retailers offering the same deals online and a lot of stores kicking off sales hours, if not days before Black Friday actually arrived, the internet is quickly becoming the king of the shopping season.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from around the web so that you can do your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping from the ease of your favorite chair then move on to enjoying some leftovers and quality time with the family. We’ll run through these as quickly as possible so you can be on your way.

Lenovo

Lenovo has been rolling out Black Friday deals all week and today, you can find “doorbusters” launching every couple of hours. There are deals on just about everything on their site but we dug up a couple on Lenovo’s Smart Home tech that are definitely worth taking a look at if you’re in the market.

The tiny Lenovo Smart Clock is a personal favorite of mine and the tiny, bedside smart display is still deeply discounted while supplies last. It doesn’t have a camera like larger smart displays but seeing that it’s intended to be a bedroom alarm clock, it really shouldn’t. It gives you most of the functionality you’d expect from a Google Assistant smart display and has great sound quality for such a small speaker. Oh yeah, it looks great too. Normally $79.99, you can pick up the tiny wonder for $39.99 during the Black Friday sale.

Lenovo has discounted their larger smart display, as well. Earlier this week, you could grab the 8″ Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant for a respectable $139.99 but today, you can pick it up for an impressive $99.99. Before you pull the trigger, it gets better. You can actually purchase Lenovo’s smart display bundle that includes the 8″ Smart Display, 2 smart plugs and 2 smart bulbs for the same price! That’s right, only $99.99 and you get the entire package at no additional cost.

You can find dozens of other great deals during Lenovo’s Black Friday sale but these were the ones we found most notable. Check out these and all the other cool stuff at the links below and don’t forget to check out Rakuten to save some extra cash. They’re offering up to 12% cash back at Lenovo for Black Friday.

Lenovo Smart Clock Lenovo Smart Display Bundle Shop All of Lenovo’s Black Friday Deals

Chromebooks

Black Friday Chromebook deals were a bit of a letdown this year but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some good savings to be had. Last year, we saw a $300 discount on Google’s Pixelbook but for those like us that were hoping for a deal on the Pixelbook Go, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. Instead, you can still pick up the Google Pixel Slate tablet and its much-needed accessories at a major discount. The Google Store and Best Buy are still offering all three available models at a $350 discount and they’ll throw in the Pixelbook Pen and Google keyboard at no extra charge. That’s a tough deal to overlook and mixed reviews aside, the Pixel Slate is still an amazing piece of hardware.

Pixel Slate Bundle at Best Buy Pixel Slate Bundle at the Google Store

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

This deal has absolutely nothing to do with Black Friday but it’s been going on for over a month and it’s still some of the biggest savings you’ll find on a premium convertible Chromebook. The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 offers just about everything a user could want out of a device including a 3:2 bright display, all-aluminum build, 2-in-1 form-factor, garaged stylus and some seriously powerful internals. The Core-i5, 8GB/128GB model retails for $899 but you can grab it on Amazon for the ridiculously low price of $599.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 on Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 11

If you’re in the market for a durable Chromebook for the kiddos, Best Buy is offering the Acer Spin 11 at a $110 discount. Powered by an Intel Celeron processor, the 2-in-1 convertible is perfect for the younglings and comes ready for Android apps and whatever your kids want to throw at it. With an Auto Update life that extends to June of 2024, this Chromebook is a good pick to give the kids years of reliable use.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 at Best Buy

HP Chromebook X360 14

In the low-cost premium department, the HP Chromebook x360 14 still wins the award for the best bang for the buck. The Core-i3, 8GB/64GB flagship convertible features a FullHD display and comes in the original Slate Blue and updated Gold finish. Regularly priced at $599, Best Buy is still offering the HP for $349 and let me tell you, that’s a killer deal. Getting a premium-built Chromebook for under $400 is a tough task and the HP delivers on so many levels.

HP Chromebook x360 14 at Best Buy

Samsung Chromebook 3

If you just need a cheap Chromebook that won’t completely disappoint, Robby makes a good case for why you should check out the Samsung Chromebook 3. You can pick up the clamshell at Walmart right now for the low price of only $99. You get what you pay for but seriously, for basic tasks and web browsing, it’s tough to beat a hundred dollars for a laptop. Keep in mind, the Auto Update expiration for the Samsung is spring of 2022. Again, it’s $100.

Buy the Samsung Chromebook 3 from Walmart

Lenovo Chromebook C330

Looking for something with a little more life span? Lenovo’s MediaTek-powered convertible C330 just got an extension on its Auto Update policy and it will continue to get updates through June of 2025. The 11.6″ 2-in-1 is a great second device to throw in your bag or have around the house for the kids to do homework or consume media. Normally $279, Best Buy has the 4GB/32GB model on sale for $179. The Blizzard White Chromebooks isn’t rated as a “rugged” device but from experience, it is built like a tank and will hold up as time passes.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 at Best Buy

CTL

CTL kicked off their Black Friday yesterday and they have the best deals around on entry-level Chromeboxes and the cheapest Chrome tablet you’ll find anywhere. The Celeron Chromebox CBx1 comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it’s priced at an unheard of $199 at the moment. You can also pick up the CTL Chromebook Tablet powered by the OP1 RockChip processor for $199 during the sale.

CTL Chromebox CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1

Google Nest and Chromecast

Like last year, just about every retailer imaginable is offering the same deal on Google’s Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, Nest Speakers and Home Hubs but there are some extra savings to be had if you know where to look. If you’re looking for the third-gen Chromecast, you can snag it for $25 at Best Buy, the Google Store, Walmart, Target and even Home Depot. However, if you’ve been eyeing a smart speaker, Walmart has a Chromecast/Google Home Mine bundle that will cost a mere $10 more. For $35 bucks, you’ll get hardware that retails for around $80. Not too shabby.

Smart TV Kit from Walmart

The 4K streaming Chromecast Ultra is on sale from all the usual suspects. You can pick up the UHD streamer for $49 at Best Buy and just about everywhere else.

Vizio

Looking for a really cool looking Chromecast speaker? We’ve got a crazy deal on a pair of Vizio Crave Smart Cast speakers. You can score the Vizio Crave Go and Pro on our deals page and save as much as $220 off of retail. First-time buyers can get an extra 10% savings when you sign up for the email alerts from the shop. These speakers look great and deliver great sound. As with any SmartCast device, these speakers feature Chromecast built-in and work just like any other Cast-enabled speaker. Not too mention, they’re really cool looking.

Vizio Crave Speakers w/SmartCast

We’ll be back later today with round two of the Black Friday savings. Make sure you check us out on Twitter to see new deals as they arrive.