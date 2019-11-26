Enter to win a $250 Visa Gift Card from Rakuten and Chrome Unboxed

The big day is almost here! Black Friday will soon be upon us and millions of shoppers will be looking to score the best deals on everything under the sun. Whether you’re headed out to fight the crowds or you’re an online shopper, like me, there’s one particular tool you should have in your Black Friday arsenal to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

Most of you are likely familiar with Ebates, the cashback shopping platform that was recently rebranded as Rakuten. What you may not know is that Rakuten offers so much more than a little pocket change for using their service. With access to more than 2,500 retail sites, in-store offerings and a massive online storefront, Rakuten can save you hundreds of dollars a year by giving you cashback on the stuff you were going to buy anyway. They’ll even add $10 to your account for simply signing up. Best of all, IT’S FREE!

It gets even better this time of year. Rakuten offers daily Double Cash Back rewards on dozens of websites throughout the holiday shopping season. Just this morning, I was checking out some products on Samsung’s website when my Rakuten Chrome Extension alerted me that they were offering double cash back on any purchase on the site. Normally 5%, shoppers will get 10% cashback added to their Rakuten accounts which will be sent to them in the form of a “Big Fat Check” or via PayPal every three months. Another great example is Lenovo. Shoppers snag up-to 10% cashback on hundreds of devices including Chromebooks and smart displays during Lenovo’s Black Friday event.

You can also shop Rakuten’s storefront and score as much as 15% cashback during their numerous “sitewide” promotions. Compound that with Rakuten’s Super Points and you’ve got some serious money headed back to the old wallet. Their online shopping site includes hundreds of retailers like Lenovo, Adorama, Good Guys Electronics and many, many more.

Ok, I know what you’re thinking. “We’re here for the giveaway. Get on with it.”

We’ve partnered with Rakuten to give one lucky reader a $250 Visa Gift Card to help out with the holiday shopping. To enter, you just have to sign up for a Rakuten account at the link below. Already use Rakuten? Great, just enter the email attached to your Rakuten account and you can unlock four more entry opportunities. The winner will be drawn, at random, right before Christmas and Rakuten will have a shiny $250 Visa Gift Card headed their way.