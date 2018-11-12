Save Up To $150 With Samsung’s Pre-Black Friday Chromebook Deals

Early-bird Black Fridays deals are popping up everywhere and next up to bat is Samsung. In what has become an annual pre-Black Friday sale, the electronics giant will be offering deals on just about everything starting on Thursday, November 15th and among them are some sweet savings on some Chromebooks.

The sale begins on the 18th on four different Chromebook models and you could save as much as $150 which is likely as good as any deal you’ll find during the madness that is Black Friday.

Unfortunately, the LTE version of the Chromebook Plus V2 isn’t on the list but we’ll probably see some discounts on it from other retailers if that’s what you’re in the market for this year.

Here are the 4 models available on sale this coming Sunday directly from Samsung:



If the Chromebook Pro is on your wishlist, the first model with the backlit keyboard is the way to go. Why these two are priced that same is beyond me but the internals are identical so you may as well get the illuminted keys or your dollars.

Samsung has a ton of other tech on sale this week as well. Hard drives, sound bars, TVs and more. Check our the deal preview page and get a jump on your holiday shopping or treat yourself to some new toys.

Samsung Early Black Friday