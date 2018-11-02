Samung’s LTE-enabled Chromebook Plus Is Now Available

Samsung’s latest Chromebook may not bring flagship specs to the table but what it does offer is the somewhat unique ability to stay connected no matter where life takes you.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE version was announced in mid-October and the November release date has arrived right on time. Apart from the built-in LTE powered by Verizon, the latest model is identical to the original Chromebook Plus V2 and you can grab one directly from Samsung today.

Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll get for $599:

Intel Celeron Processor 3965Y

12.2″ 1920×1200 LED touch display (16:10)

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB eMMC storage

Intel integrated HD 615 Graphics

1Mp front camera/ 13Mp camera on keyboard deck

MicroSD card reader

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, mic/headphone jack

Garaged Stylus

360-degree form-factor

Android Apps

3.06 lbs

11.34″ x 8.19″ x 0.63″

Pick yours up from Samsung at the link below.

Samsung Chromebook Plus LTE from Samsung

Best Buy has the LTE-enabled Samsung as well and interestingly is offering the Chromebook for $499 if you sign a 2-year contract with Verizon for data. I, for one, have no desire for a Chromebook tethered to Verizon for data. There’s a number of reasons for that but I won’t fault you if this is the device you’ve been waiting for.

Samsung Chromebook Plus LTE from Best Buy