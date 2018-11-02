Samung’s LTE-enabled Chromebook Plus Is Now Available

Samsung’s latest Chromebook may not bring flagship specs to the table but what it does offer is the somewhat unique ability to stay connected no matter where life takes you.
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE version was announced in mid-October and the November release date has arrived right on time. Apart from the built-in LTE powered by Verizon, the latest model is identical to the original Chromebook Plus V2 and you can grab one directly from Samsung today.
Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll get for $599:
- Intel Celeron Processor 3965Y
- 12.2″ 1920×1200 LED touch display (16:10)
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB eMMC storage
- Intel integrated HD 615 Graphics
- 1Mp front camera/ 13Mp camera on keyboard deck
- MicroSD card reader
- 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, mic/headphone jack
- Garaged Stylus
- 360-degree form-factor
- Android Apps
- 3.06 lbs
- 11.34″ x 8.19″ x 0.63″
Pick yours up from Samsung at the link below.
Samsung Chromebook Plus LTE from Samsung
Best Buy has the LTE-enabled Samsung as well and interestingly is offering the Chromebook for $499 if you sign a 2-year contract with Verizon for data. I, for one, have no desire for a Chromebook tethered to Verizon for data. There’s a number of reasons for that but I won’t fault you if this is the device you’ve been waiting for.