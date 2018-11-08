Snag The 8-Inch Lenovo Smart Display [Google Home] For $99

While we’re still technically two weeks away from the Black Friday madness, it looks like some stores are getting into the game even earlier this year by offering “Black Friday Deals” before the actual date gets here.

As more and more retailers continue this trend of pre-Black Friday deals, I wonder if the whole thing will eventually lose all relevance. Either way, this deal today is a fantastic one and we knew many of you would love to jump on an opportunity to take full advantage of it.

Best Buy, as a part of their Black Friday Ad deals, now has the 8-inch version of the well-made Smart Display from Lenovo on sale for $99. That’s a whopping 50% off the going price of $199 this device normally commands.

These Black Friday Ad deals from Best Buy end on Sunday, so if you’re thinking of grabbing one of these bad boys, you should do so. Right now. Seriously…go!

$99 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display at Best Buy