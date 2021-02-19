Entertainment Plus package from Youtube TV bundles three popular networks to save you money

This has been a big week for Youtube TV. Not only has it made plans to add 4K streaming, concurrent screens in the home, and more for an additional optional cost, but it’s also getting the ability to download shows for offline viewing! Now, they’re bundling together several popular add-on networks for one price.

In a tweet that the Youtube team just published, they’ve outlined something called the Entertainment Plus bundle, which gives you HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ for just $29.99 per month in addition to your existing subscription price. While that may sound like a lot upfront, for those interested in these networks, they could save up to $60 per year ($5 per month) as opposed to how much they would cost individually!

With Entertainment Plus, you can now access even more original series and movies at your fingertips. Add ➕ and watch 👀 @hbomax, @Showtime, and @STARZ for an additional $29.99 with YouTube TV. pic.twitter.com/OaQu67B21w — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 18, 2021

I’ve recently started watching Homeland, and this and other shows will be available to Entertainment Plus subscribers when they upgrade. Don’t forget that a new Dexter limited series is airing on Showtime in the near future, and if you’ve seen the mainline series at all, you’re not going to want to miss that. If you’ve already subscribed to any of these three networks, you’ll need to unsub from them before buying into the bundle so that you’re not doubling up on your subscription costs. It’s odd that they can’t sort that out automatically, but it is what it is, I suppose.

You can actually upgrade right now via the Youtube TV membership settings (account image at the top right > settings > membership). Though some would say that Youtube TV is getting out of control with its pricing, I’m starting to lean more toward the side that believes it’s better to have options and a wide range of customization in the offerings. I can buy into whatever I want and ignore the rest. I may actually reassess my choices here soon and add Entertainment Plus to my bill in exchange for something else! A la carte, baby!