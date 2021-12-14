Youtube TV could soon cost just $50 if Disney-owned channels get removed

Every now and again, you’ll probably see that Youtube TV has trouble renewing contracts with its content partners, and as a result, the consumer ends up suffering. Unfortunately, it’s standard practice that these deals need to be discussed periodically, for all parties involved, and today’s news is no different.

Disney-owned channels are up for negotiation this time, and the original deal between Disney and Google expires in just a few days on December 17, 2021. In a blog post, Youtube TV states that they have still not been able to reach terms for renewal on this contract, and because of this, it’s willing to reduce the basic price of the service from $64.99 USD to $49.99 USD.

Disney is an important partner for us. We are in active conversations with them and are working hard to keep their content on YouTube TV. Our ask of Disney, as with all of our partners, is to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider – by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney’s channels for as long as we carry them. Youtube TV

Of course, this pricing will only remain so long as these channels remain exempt from Youtube TV’s service. For those who are unaware, Disney-owned channels include the following:

Your local ABC channel

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

SEC Network

ACC Network

Google recommends that anyone still hoping to watch any of these channels subscribe to Disney’s own service and get The Disney Bundle, which includes them. At the same time, it’s been very clear not to endorse its competitor while it makes negotiations since they have separate terms of service. Keep in mind that while the base plan for Youtube TV may be reduced as a result of all of this madness, any add-on channels you’ve stacked on top of it will remain at their original price.

None of this means that Disney and Google are having a disagreement, but rather that Google is informing its users ahead of time just in case, which is normal. What do you think about these constant contract situations? Are you still subscribed to Youtube TV, or have you jumped off of the bandwagon? Let me know in the comments. Fifty bucks sounds pretty sweet, and you’re probably subscribed to Disney+ already like most people are, so I think it’s a win-win either way.