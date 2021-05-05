If you can’t sign in to Youtube TV on your Chromecast with Google TV, you’re not alone

Some Youtube TV subscribers are having difficulty signing into their account to watch live television using their Chromecast with Google TV right now, as found over on Reddit. Instead of being met with their library tab, they are instead seeing the sign-in page where it asks them if they way to “try it free” – yikes!

According to user “beezerhale“, utilizing the included remote’s navigational buttons doesn’t allow them to select or move between the options, and the only thing they can do is click the back or home buttons to exit the Youtube TV application. Interestingly, that user is not alone – shortly afterward, many other users chimed in stating that they had the same issue. As of right now, this has not been resolved.

Team Youtube did hop in and attempt to help troubleshoot the problem, but ultimately, this ended in a request for those affected to contact them via an official form on Youtube TV Help over at Google Support. As a part of the troubleshooting measures, the community manager recommended that users who couldn’t log in reinstall the app entirely, as well as attempt to power the Chromecast off and back on by unplugging it from its power source.

The issue persisted for several after their cache was cleared, and all of the aforementioned steps were followed. Another user went through with the contact form and was told by Youtube directly that they were not aware of such an issue occurring at all. If you do reach out and attempt to get this resolved, Google may have you generate and provide feedback logs through the device.

I’m having the exact same issue. Existing YouTube TV customer, everything worked fine yesterday. Today I turned on my TV and the app will not allow me to select “Sign In”. I’ve uninstalled and reinstalled just the app, and I’ve also completely factory reset the Chromecast. Still not working. Edit: I contacted support using the link provided elsewhere in this thread. They seem completely unaware of any issues, and currently have no idea how to fix it. asoupo on Reddit

If you’d like to skip this problem altogether, you may be able to do so by casting Youtube TV directly from your phone or Chromebook to your Chromecast with Google TV. Unplugging the device did work for a few people, but it was sporadic, and only worked after several hours. Lastly, one person was able to get it to work by choosing a Youtube TV show directly from the Chromecast’s “For You” section and launching directly into a piece of content as opposed to opening the app to browse casually. If any of these work for you, let us know in the comments section! Are you having this issue at all, or is it smooth sailing on your end?