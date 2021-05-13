Youtube TV hits 10 million Google Play Store downloads and arrives on Sony’s Playstation 5

As the war between Google and Roku wages on, with the former recently placing a Youtube TV link directly in the official Youtube app to circumvent Roku’s latest decision to block the ‘unchecked monopolist’, the Google-based television streaming application has officially hit 10 million Google Play Store downloads.

For those unfamiliar, Youtube TV offers over 100 networks, unlimited cloud DVR for up to six people in your Google Family Group, and even multiple consecutive streams so that you can watch a different show, movie, sports game, etc. on each TV in the home. It’s a great option for cord-cutters, but the rising price and constant squabbles regarding contract renewals are tiring and have many users losing faith in its ability to deliver an experience that is both worthwhile and affordable.

For those lucky enough to own a Playstation 5, the application is also now available directly there as well. Though I do happen to have one, I won’t be using the app on my game console – the Chromecast with Google TV is just too darn good. I’m the type of person who prefers to consolidate all of my experiences for watching things into one device. The idea of watching Youtube TV on my Playstation just doesn’t make much sense to me. I see it this way – Sony’s rise to dominance in the gaming market came as a necessary path forward once its media business began to fail.

Now, it’s planning to offer movies and TV shows directly to Playstation Plus subscribers. I oftentimes forget that this type of content is even available on my device, but the Chromecast with Google TV is only focused on this (thanks to Stadia still having next to no presence there!) Back when the Google Play Store became the place to buy and rent media, I quickly forgot about Sony’s offerings.

I’m not going to lie – having the app available on my PS5 may one day be useful, and it’s a fantastic partnership, I think, but for now, I’m solely focused on the fact that Youtube TV has garnered over 3 million paid subscribers. Yes, that’s a far cry from its 10 million install base (Subscribers are installing the app on multiple devices, altering the numbers), but it’s still a lot.

I hope to see Google take a new approach in the future as it gains users – drop prices a bit, offer more a la carte options (something it’s done a lot of lately), and so on. With its constant struggle to renew contracts with third-party content providers, I’m concerned that its woes are not over. Don’t get me wrong, I love Youtube TV for the most part, so this isn’t’ a criticism, it’s just a genuine concern amidst my applause.