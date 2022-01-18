Youtube and Youtube Music Premium now have annual subscription options

Youtube has always worked on a strictly month-to-month subscription tier, but as of today, it’s adding a new option for a once per year payment. If you’re interested in re-upping your plan with Youtube Premium or Youtube Music Premium, you can now do so annually.

A new splash page for the offer is now appearing that shows a price tag of $107.99 USD for 12 months. This does not automatically renew, unlike the monthly choice, which is still being offered for individuals, families, and even students via other pages.

For anyone keeping count, this pricing for the year is actually cheaper than it would be to pay per month for 12 months, which itself comes out to about $36 USD more per year. However, this less expensive price is just promotional and is ending on January 23, 2022, which is just a handful of days away. If you want to upgrade your Youtube Music Premium to a yearly cadence ($89 USD promotional), you’d be saving nearly three bucks per month by spending upfront.

After that, it will bump up to the regular price, from what we can tell, and the benefit to the annual plan is just that you’re getting it out of the way all at once as opposed to being nickeled and dimed to death each month. As we don’t know for sure if a permanent price benefit over monthly subscriptions will remain in place, we will update this article to reflect any new information we acquire.

An important note is that if you’re currently a Youtube Premium or Music Premium subscriber and you want to move to an annual setup, you’ll first have to cancel your existing plan. Just as with the Pixel Pass, Google isn’t using its super-smart AI to automatically swap users over – nice.

As the entire internet seemingly transitions to subscription models to rake in more consistent revenue, this is not a surprising move for Google. While it’s crazy to see just how many subs you could be paying for if you took advantage of all that it offers across its services these days, it’s still good that more options exist for the frequency of these payments.