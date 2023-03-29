Deal Alert: YouTube Premium subscribers get Walmart+ and XBOX PC Game Pass for free

YouTube Premium subscribers are seeing a new set of perks pop up on their benefits page (kudos: Droid Life) – three free months of Xbox PC Game Pass and three free months of Walmart+. You already get ad-free listening, background play, offline, and more with YouTube Premium, and to this day it’s becoming an indispensable part of my budget since I use YouTube to learn, grow, and entertain myself.

Now, if you visit your benefits page, you’ll see both perks just below your watch and listen stats. By the way, to date, I’ve watched over 1,100 hours of ad-free videos and listened to more than 700 hours of music! Unlike previous Google-driven offers, this one isn’t U.S. only, and you can claim it even if you’ve signed up for a free trial or subscribed in the past. I just tried it with Xbox, and I was able to claim it without any problems.

With Xbox PC Game Pass, you get access to hundreds of games like Atomic Heart, Halo Infinite, and Tunic – a game you’d better play – for just $9.99 USD per month. With this offer, you’re getting that absolutely free for three months. Thereafter, if you choose to keep the service instead of canceling, you’ll be automatically charged that ten bucks.

The same goes for the Walmart+ offer – 90 days, and you get charged automatically if you don’t nix it in time. The only major difference is the price, which will cost you $12.50 USD per month. I recommend trying both out and placing them on your calendar to cut them off before you’re charged. That is, unless you like it, of course. Walmart+ gives you free delivery, Paramount+, savings on gas, and more. One thing I’ve noticed is that they push you hard to pay through the Walmart app instead of using Google Pay, so for me, that’s a non-starter, but to each his or her own.

You’ll have until May 21, 2023, to claim your Xbox offer, and until June 15, 2023, to try out Walmart+. As I said, I’m not particularly interested in the Walmart+ deal, but I’m excited to play some Tunic. No, I’m not addicted, I swear. Happy gaming and shopping!

