YouTube Premium users get 3 months of PC Game Pass for free

Last week, the 2021 Games Awards show took place, and during the event, Google snuck in some tantalizing news that Windows would soon be getting its own client for Play Games. This addition will give PC users direct access to a Play Games application designed and built specifically for PC. That’s great news for Windows users and I would presume that it will be beneficial to the developers of the countless Android games available via Play Games. It’s also impressive for the simple fact that Google and Microsoft have, historically, not been the best at playing well together.

It now appears that the love is going both ways as Google is sending out a little promotion for select YouTube Premium subscribers. The gift from Google came in the form of an email that I nearly overlooked simply because I get a ton of emails and those from YouTube are generally promotional so, most days, I just scroll past them. However, on this occasion, I noticed three little words that captured my attention – “PC Game Pass” I’m not a huge game, and honestly, most of my playtime is on my phone playing PUBG New State. Still, all the buzz around the release of Halo Infinite had me interested in this offer. Here’s a quick excerpt from the email:

We’re showing some gaming love to our Premium members so you can level up with more than 100 high-quality PC games like the brand-new Halo Infinite — out now.

It appears that the offer is only going out to select YouTube Premium members but those that have received the email will get 3 months of XBOX’s PC Game Pass totally free. All you have to do is sign up or sign in with a Microsoft account, redeem the code, and enter payment information should you decide to keep the Game Pass beyond the three-month promotional period. If you do, that will run you $9.99.

PC Game Pass gives you instant access to hundreds of big-name titles such as Serious Sam 4, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Among Us, and yes, even Halo Infinite. Granted, you won’t be able to play any of the PC Game Pass titles on a Chromebook but I just happen to have my hands on the new Atari VCS, and thanks to its PC Mode, I should be able to access the full game library on the powerful retro console. If you subscribe to YouTube Premium, now’s a good time to check your email to see if you can claim this deal. The offer ends soon and you’ll need to redeem before December 21, 2021. Don’t forget to check your promotions and spam folders.