For better or worse, the YouTube Music comment section is officially rolling out

Based on our previous knowledge that a comments section would be coming to the YouTube Music app, we’re now officially seeing this feature roll out on Android and iOS. Essentially, updating the app in the Play Store will now reveal a ‘comments’ icon in the Now Playing screen along with a rail of other options like radio, like and dislike and so on.

You’re probably no stranger to the phrase “never read the comments section”, but today, I’m going to tell you to, if only to check out the new update. Interestingly, given the platform’s issues with people being nasty when they write back and forth, a banner is shown at the top of the YouTube Music comments section that says ‘Remember to keep comments respectful and to follow our Community Guidelines’.

I doubt that will do much to help, especially given that the comments shown are from YouTube videos for that particular song, meaning there’s already loads of content available to view and reply to! I’m almost certain you’ll see something written that you won’t enjoy, but the “internet’s gonna internet, amirite?”

Despite this, being able to comment and read other individual’s feelings and thoughts on a song is really inspiring, especially since listening in the app is normally a solitary and isolated experience. Don’t get me wrong, I love nothing more than to be left alone while I’m listening to music, but to have other like-minded people talking about what they love about a piece of art is a bit different. I personally think that in most cases, comments on YouTube Music enhance the experience. Let me know if you agree below!

