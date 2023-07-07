YouTube Music goes social: Comments for individual songs begin appearing for some users

YouTube Music recently got a significant UI change with the introduction of the left sidebar for playlists on its homescreen. It also added a sleep timer, episodes for later and more when podcasts came to the app to expand its horizons.

Now, per Reddit users in the r/YouTubeMusic community (Kudos: 9to5Google), a brand new commenting system is appearing for some music tracks! You heard me right – YouTube Music may soon get a standard YouTube-style comments section…but for music.

Shown off by u/BlazeCrafter, Smashing Pumpkins’ Ava Adore has thumbs up, thumbs down, share, save, download and comment options as a part of a new UI row just above the track scrubber and below the song’s name.

This isn’t showing for everyone yet, but the fact that it’s even there is interesting. Some other users have chimed in stating that the comment bubble is greyed out for them, even though it’s present. Most interestingly, there are already comments on the song, indicating that these are likely mirrored directly from the YouTube video of this song.

This would actually make sense seeing as how YouTube and its music counterpart are both one in the same but with a vastly different UI for different use cases. If comments do end up making it out of a testing phase and showing up for users, it would have a quick jump start to success as many listening on YouTube Music would likely pop open the comments to see others’ opinions while jamming out to their favorite songs.

This is yet another way that Google is sneakily making its ecosystem more social post Google+ without making everyone angry and trying to usurp Facebook with a traditional social network. The tech giant has comments and chat systems across Google News, Chat, Photos, and really almost every other one of its apps, and I think it’s very clear why – the future of social networks is not a network at all, but rather a loosely connected ecosystem that interplays with its other apps.

Newsletter Signup