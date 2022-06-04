YouTube Music begins showing users their Spring 2022 listening Recap

As a trend that Google began last year, the annual YouTube Music Recap is officially here! On mobile (not on the web yet) you can tap the profile image at the top-right of the screen and select “Recap” to see yours. The Spring Recap ’22 compiles the music and artists you’ve listened to the most into one place and presents it to you for a trip down memory lane.

You can also happen upon the Recap in the main feed of your primary YouTube app, which is how I discovered that it went live, to begin with. Lastly, visiting the “Your Premium Benefits” section of YouTube will also show you a link to the Recap, which redirects you to YouTube Music. “It’s all connected”.

As you can see from the gallery above, you’ll first be shown your top artist and top song as well as the total minutes of music you’ve listened to for the season. Tapping the ‘Play’ button will automatically begin playback of your generated Recap. Swiping from right to left, you’ll be presented with other statistics too.

First, your top 5 Spring songs, and then your top 5 Spring artists. After that, you’ll see your top 5 playlists and albums. Lastly, your top Spring genres will be displayed as a bar graph with percentages. Each section has a download and share button so you can share screenshots of these stats with your friends.

At the very bottom, a “2022 So Far” carousel shows a bunch of content that YouTube Music itself has curated such as the “RELEASED Recap”, “The Hits List”, and other genre-specific playlists. The Recap isn’t really anything mind-blowing, but it’s still kind of neat to look back and see how you’ve spent your time listening as you crunch away at work or travel. Obviously, I listen to entirely too much J-pop, but this isn’t an intervention, right?…Right?