Get ready for karaoke night with YouTube Music’s new real-time lyrics feature

YouTube Music for Android is currently rolling out a new feature: real-time lyrics! Gone are the days of tiny, unmoving text that was a struggle to read, especially for those with less-than-perfect vision. As you listen to your favorite songs, watch the lyrics highlight in sync with the artist on a larger, more legible scale.

The update, which some users are already receiving, will transform the current static lyrics into huge, bolded, well-spaced scrolling words which will be much easier to follow along with. Here’s to hoping we’ll get to see this on the big screen while casting the app in the near future!

Image Credit: 9to5Google – Source: u/Joe4913 on Reddit

This renewed focus on user-centric features that seem inconsequential in the grand scheme of the service could be the result of Google’s partnership with MusixMatch from last year, but I’m not complaining. I personally feel the lyrics tab of the app has been lacking quite a bit for most songs, which, well just don’t have lyrics at all.

Anyway, this feature is perfect for karaoke nights at home (for better or worse), parties with your friends, or even those moments when you’re alone jamming out at the top of your lungs and think no one’s listening (hint: there’s always someone listening).

All jokes aside, you’ll never have to mumble through a track list again pretending you know the lyrics, and most other audio services already have this built-in, so it’s nice to see YouTube Music catching up with the times. Over the past year, it’s done a whole lot to polish its app and make it more exciting to use. With the upcoming inclusion of Podcasts, I’m solidifying my decision to avoid jumping ship to Spotify.

