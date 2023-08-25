Live lyrics for YouTube Music are finally rolling out so you can enjoy some karaoke at home

Back in April, we highlighted YouTube Music’s real-time lyrics feature. Fast forward to today, and that’s now rolling out in full swing. Gone are the static, tiny, hard-to-read lyrics; in their place are these new, bold, scrolling words that sync perfectly with your favorite artist’s voice, as shown below. I know Google called us out for using Google Recorder mostly for karaoke, but now we don’t have to be sky, we can just use this!

Here’s what I have on repeat

For years, I’ve used YouTube Music for listening, and have tapped the ‘Lyrics’ tab only to be met with well, nothing. Most songs just didn’t have any to display, or I just got very unlucky. Still, the ones I was able to call up were microscopic, so it was nothing more than a Google Search.

Luckily, this new approach is more of a built-in feature rather than a text dump. In particular, I love the frosted glass blur behind the lyrics, and the fact that they’re humongous. If you pull the app up on your tablet or something, you could easily sing along with friends and family in a larger space.

It’s worth noting that every lyric you come across is sourced from MusixMatch, as shown at the bottom of the tab. Google partnered with them earlier this year, and this is the result. I would personally have preferred they go with Genius lyrics, since they tend to be much more accurate than what Google shows at the top of Search results, but I’m not familiar with MusixMatch, so you’ll have to tell me in the comments. I’ve already had two cases of incorrect lyrics!

