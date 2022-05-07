Advertisement

YouTube Music gets some color in its cheeks, all but confirming we won’t see a light mode

The YouTube Music homepage has been a bland black color since the service launched, and to be honest, I thought this was because Google was attempting to find ways to implement Material You or perhaps a light mode (I’ve reached out to support about this). I kind of feel awkward saying this, but I do miss the light mode Google Play Music had, but it looks that we won’t be going that route.

A new screenshot shown off by Redditor Lower-Biscotti reveals that a subtle splash of blurred colors is being added to the service, giving it a bit of life. The first image below shows off Android Police’s version of the web app with the recoloring, which seems a bit less obvious when compared to the mobile app redesign Lower-Biscotti initially showed off.

Credit: Android Police

Ultimately, this change is only meant to add some visual flair and for browsing to become a tad less boring, but it’s a nice addition, in my opinion. Still, I’ll remain hopeful for the aforementioned light mode and Material You updates that I find odd Google hasn’t considered adding yet. While there’s still a possibility this could come about in time, it would mean a more inconsistent design stripped of the color blur upon toggling between light and dark respectively, which seems like an unlikely design decision, even for Google.

Source: Lower-Biscotti on Reddit

While YouTube remains its own separate brand apart from other Google services, it’s been a part of the family for the past 15 years, so I expected the company would treat it more in line with its other family members, but I can understand why it wants to keep it separate.

YouTube has seen wild success and has revolutionized the internet, so keeping its brand untouched by Google’s visual consistency seems like a good way to keep it separate from Google’s design inconsistency. That’s not always the case, but there still seems to be a barrier there. If you’re not seeing the redesign yet, just sit tight as it ought to be rolling out more widely soon.

