YouTube embraces the idea of AI generated music, outlines founding principles for artists

YouTube is launching a new AI music incubator and teaming up with musicians and producers from Universal Music Group, one of the biggest names in the music business. Together, they’re exploring the possibility of letting some of their talent enhance their work with artificial intelligence, but first, they’ve set some ground rules on how to do it properly, as outlined in a recent blog post.

These three fundamental AI principles serve to enhance music’s unique creative expression while also protecting music artists and the integrity of their work. YouTube Blog

First, team YouTube emphasized that their platform will work together with musicians to use AI in innovative and responsible ways. AI, which can create things on its own after being trained or told a set of instructions, has enormous potential for “creativity” in music, and YouTube is following Google’s footsteps of diving in head first, it seems.

The goal isn’t to replace the artist, but to boost their creativity

I say “creativity” in quotes, because AI isn’t truly creative at all, and YouTube seems to make it clear they’re going to help artists collaborate with it to increase their creative potential, not to replace the artist. With every step into this journey, Google has been steadfast in that AI is simply a “springboard” for ideas, and nothing more.

YouTube will also work to protect musician’s rights. In fact, they’ve already made significant investments in systems that help artists get the credit and compensation they deserve for their work, even as AI starts playing a bigger role in music creation.

Next, the team discussed the challenges that come with AI, such as copyright issues and misinformation. He revealed that YouTube has dedicated teams working on trust and safety. They aim to create a safer and more responsible environment for AI in music using safeguards they’re putting in place. This blog post, by the way, was mostly an overview, not a specific set of commitments or details regarding these principles, so we’ll have to wait and see when more information comes to light.

YouTube needs to be really careful with this

With AI taking root in practically all of Google’s products and services at a rapid pace, as well as those of other companies across the industry, how do you feel about manufactured creativity and information entering the internet and your life?

Let me know in the comments what you think about AI helping artists create. I personally think that if used properly, as a supplemental thing only, it can be incredibly powerful in helping a creative unlock their potential. The last thing I want to see is a bunch of famous artists start churning out crap because they’re using AI and getting lazy since they’re still securing the bag, so to speak. You can see a list of UMG artists that are entering the aforementioned incubator here.

