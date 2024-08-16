Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

You can pre-order the Pixel Buds Pro 2 right now and get a $30 gift card

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer

Google’s latest earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, are generating some buzz around the Chrome Unboxed office as we wait for the official launch on September 26th. I’m hoping to get hands-on soon but the new design and AI features have me intrigued. If you’ve been following along, you may have noticed the $229 Pixel Buds Pro 2 are already available for pre-order, but I’ve found a Best Buy has a deal that you don’t want to miss!

I’ll need to get hands-on to clarify some of Google’s claims, but my early impressions from the keynote and others at the event suggest the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a significant upgrade from their predecessors. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 raise the bar with a new Tensor A1 chip and larger drivers, promising richer audio quality and a more immersive listening experience.

Get Pixel Buds Pro 2 DEAL at Best Buy

Google also claims the chip’s ultra-low-latency processing doubles the noise cancellation effectiveness, allowing users to focus on their music or podcasts even in noisy environments. The earbuds are also notably smaller and lighter, with redesigned wing fins for a secure and comfortable fit. Even the charging case sees improvements with a built-in speaker, making it easier to locate misplaced earbuds using Google’s Find My Device network.

Software enhancements are equally noteworthy. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature upgraded Clear Calling algorithms and conversation detection, but perhaps most exciting is the direct access to Google’s Gemini AI assistant, a first for the Pixel Buds or any Android earbuds. This integration opens a world of hands-free possibilities with the new voice chat mode, Gemini Live.

If all of this sounds good and you’re ready to get a pair for yourself, Best Buy is offering a $30 e-gift card and 3 months of Google One 100 GB (new subscribers only) for anyone who pre-orders the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Best Buy does not say how long they will be running this promo but I’d imagine it will run until at least 9/26 when the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are officially available.

Whether you’re an avid Pixel user or someone who wants a solid pair of earbuds that work perfectly with Android, these may be worth the early investment, especially when you get a $30 e-gift card with your pre-order. It’s worth noting that the Google Store has a similar offer but it’s for $30 of store credit. Happy shopping!

