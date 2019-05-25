You Can Nab A 3rd Gen Chromecast For $9 If You Know Where To Look

Nowadays, most retailers are content capturing business wherever they can get it which results in online deals being just as good, if not better than brick and mortar savings. Today, we have a deal that is an exception to that rule.

The 3rd generation Chromecast from Google seamlessly replace its predecessor and has been on shelves for $35 at practically every major retailer you can imagine. While it isn’t difficult to find a deal on the streaming dongle, Walmart is selling them for the unheard of price of $9.

There’s only one catch.

You can’t get it online or at any Walmart Supercenter. (Okay, I suppose that’s two catches but let’s stay on point.) No, in order to score this crazy deal, you’ll have to find one of Walmart’s Neighborhood Markets.

Not familiar? Imagine a scaled-down version of the mega Walmart you’re probably accustomed to shopping. I’m not sure how many of these smaller Walmarts are around but there are four within 45 miles of me and we’re in a relatively small town so chances are good that you can find one in driving distance.

The quickest way to find the nearest Market to you and see if they have the Chromecast is in stock is to download the Walmart app from the Play Store or iTunes. You can also check out Brick Seek at the link below and simply punch in your zip code and you’ll even get an inventory estimate for the Chromecast.

Not sure how long this one will last but I’d guess when Memorial Day comes to an end, so will this deal. Grab one while you can. I am.