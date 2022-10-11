You can already purchase the Acer and ASUS gaming Chromebooks

Chromebook manufacturers aren’t wasting any time to get their newly-announced gaming Chromebooks into the hands of consumers. Unveiled just a few hours ago, the all-new gaming devices from ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo were slated to launch sometime in October. Well, it appears that “sometime” actually meant today. Two of the three gaming Chromebooks are already available directly from Best Buy and one model will ship in as little as three days.

Acer Chromebook 516GE

Acer’s take on a cloud gaming Chromebook comes in the form of a 16″ clamshell that’s touting a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1240P (the same CPU that powers Framework’s new Chromebook), 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage. Internally, this Chromebook isn’t that different than Acer’s premium flagship, the Spin 714 but the Chromebook 516GE forgoes the convertible form factor and the touchscreen in favor of the new gaming features that were announced by Google and its partners earlier today. Here’s a look at what this gaming Chromebook by Acer has to offer.

ChromeOS

Intel 12th Generation Core i5-1240P

8GB RAM

256GB NVMe storage

Iris Xe graphics

16″ 2560 x 1600 120Hz display @ 350 nits and 100% sRGB

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

HDMI

Ethernet port

1080P flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction technology

RGB customizable keyboard with anti-ghosting

DTS Audio

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

3.75 lbs

According to Google’s earlier announcement, the Acer gaming Chromebook should come with 3 months of Amazon Luna and GeForce Now’s top tier out of the box when you head to the Chromebook perks page. It was also announced that select devices would get a free SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse. I see no mention of that on the device’s listing page but I guess we’ll find out when they start shipping. The all-new Acer Chromebook 516GE comes out swinging with a retail price of only $649 which is exceptional when you consider the hardware this thing offers. You can order the Acer from Best Buy and it appears that it will start shipping before the end of the week.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip

ASUS has a bit of a different take on its gaming Chromebook. The “new” Chromebook Vibe CX55 looks to be a near clone of the AMD-powered Chromebook CM5 that ASUS debuted early in 2021. The good news is, this model features powerful Intel CPUs with Iris Xe graphics which means that, unlike the AMD version, will actually be suitable for some moderately taxing game sessions. ASUS opted to go with an 11th Gen Intel CPU on their gaming Chromebook but bumped the display to 144Hz which makes it the only Chromebook currently on the market with that refresh rate.

Like the CM5, the Chromebook Vibe features a 15.6″ 1080P display, a numeric keypad, and some sweet orange accents around the WASD keys that give it a real gaming “vibe.” Pun intended. You won’t get a sweet RGB keyboard on the ASUS and that’s a shame but still, this 15.6″ convertible Chromebook features an Intel Core i5 and is retailing for $699 which is less than your average flagship consumer Chromebook. Here’s the skinny on the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip.

ChromeOS

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

8GB RAM

256GB NVMe storage

15.6″ FHD 16:9 touch display @ 250 nits

Backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI

Audio combo jack

MicroSD

Wi-Fi 6

The ASUS is also available from Best Buy and according to the listing, it should arrive by October 19 if you order today. The Vibe Chromebook will also be available in select brick-and-mortar locations starting October 20. Hopefully, we’ll have both of these devices in the office to review before the end of the week. If you’ve already set your heart on the ASUS, you can order one today for $699.

