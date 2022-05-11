Workspace: Work location in Google Calendar gets a more compact look

Google Workspace is announcing a slight change to the working location feature in Google Calendar. This feature debuted last year to provide users with a way to indicate where they were physically working – be it the office, home, or a remote location. This became really handy during the pandemic and with the rise of hybrid work to properly plan meetings with your team.

The improved look moves the working location feature to a more compact and out-of-the-way spot at the top of the calendar, giving you a bit more real estate where all-day events normally appear. The change in no way affects the functionality, maintaining the same method for easily entering and updating location information with your co-workers.

Old working location feature vs. the new look

This will undergo a two-week rollout for both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains starting today and will be available to the same Google Workspace tiers that have had the feature since last year. Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline customers, G Suite Basic, and personal Google accounts are not eligible. For those eligible, the feature will be ON by default, unless disabled at the domain or OU level.