Multi-instance app support rolls out for Workspace on tablets, dual-pane view for Keep

This week, Google announced a roundup of new features that are in the process of rolling out to Android tablets, including a redesign of the widgets for Google Drive and Keep. Additionally, other Workspace app features had also been teased back in July that would improve the experience on tablet devices running Android 12L. One of these is the ability to run multiple instances of Docs, Sheets, or Slides, which is just now rolling out. However, a new feature has also just been announced that supercharges the usefulness of Google Keep.

Dual pane view on Google Keep

As a follow up to drag and drop functionality while split screen is active, Google is now introducing Dual pane view on Keep. Unlike a regular split screen, this new feature allows you to browse one instance of Keep notes on the left side of your screen, while editing content on the right side of your screen.

Dual pane view for Keep began rolling out to Rapid and Scheduled Release domains on September 8, 2022 and will continue at a gradual pace that will last up to two weeks.

Multi-instance support on Docs, Sheets & Slides

Multi-instance support on Docs, Sheets & Slides was announced in July, however, the roll out scheduled specified that feature wouldn’t be ready until September. According to the latest Workspace release notes, this began rolling out to Rapid and Scheduled Release domains on September 7th, 2022 and will continue its gradual roll out for another two weeks.

Multi-instance effectively allows you to have two windows side-by-side of the same app. This can be done in Drive by tapping the three-dot menu on any file, choosing “Open in new window”, and then navigating through each Drive window independently.

