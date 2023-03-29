Win one of 5 Penoval USI 2.0 pens for your Chromebook

Just in case I failed to mention it, we absolutely LOVE giving away cool stuff to our readers. Why? Because you’re awesome! We are rounding the home stretch of our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 giveaway but you still have time to get your name in the hat as we approach 250K subscribers on our YouTube channel. That said, we couldn’t wait one more day to kick off our next giveaway and you’re not going to want to miss this one. More on those details in just a moment.

As you are likely aware, ChromeOS has fully embraced USI pen technology and many of the latest and greatest touchscreen devices feature the universal stylus protocols. This means that you can choose and buy the stylus that works best for you and rest assured that it will work seamlessly with any USI-compatible Chromebook. USI 2.0 recently arrived with the debut of Lenovo’s Duet Chromebook 3 and Penoval is the first third-party stylus maker to the market with a pen that’s compatible with the latest USI technology.

The Penoval USI 2.0 arrived for the latest Chromebooks featuring a premium design, fast USB-C charging and all the latest features offered by the 2.0 version of USI. Additionally, the Penoval USI 2.0 stylus comes equipped with a magnetic barrel that lets you quickly snap it to the side of your ChromeOS device for quick access at a moment’s notice. The all-aluminum ergonomic design and replaceable cone-shaped tip give the Penoval the look and feel of writing with a real pen and the USI 2.0 protocol is compatible with all USI 1.0 and 2.0 devices.

The USI 2.0 pen is the latest addition to Penoval’s already impressive resumé of USI devices. If affordability is your thing, the original Penoval USI 150 gets you all the great USI 1.0 features such as palm rejection, 4096 pressure levels, and extensive Chromebook compatibility for less than $34. If you’re an artist or you simply prefer something that’s rechargeable and a tad more premium, the Penoval USI 702 may be exactly what you’re looking for. This premium stylus is rechargeable via USB-C and features a tail eraser that’s perfect for the note-taker and graphic designer alike. You can pick up the USI702 for just under $55 here.

Not only does Penoval make amazing USI pens, the company’s latest Chromebook accessory takes your digital pen experience to an entirely new level. If you’ve ever inked on a Chromebook, you’ve probably experienced the awkward feeling that comes along with writing on a glass display. No matter how good your pen is, it simply doesn’t feel natural. Penoval is looking to remedy that with an all-new screen protector for the original Lenovo Duet and the Lenovo Duet 3. This protective layer does more than simply shield your Chromebook’s display. It creates a smooth, paper-like feel that makes using a stylus more like writing with a real pen. You can grab a 2-pack for only $12.90.

The Giveaway

To celebrate the launch of the new USI 2.0 Pen, we’ve teamed up with Penoval to give you a chance to win one of five of these awesome styluses. Enter below to grab your chance to win and five lucky readers will score one of these new pens from Penoval. With USI 2.0 built right in, this pen will be a constant companion for your ChromeOS devices for years to come. Good luck!