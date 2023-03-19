You can win a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 from Chrome Unboxed

If you’ve been around our little corner of the web for any amount of time, you’re probably aware that we absolutely LOVE to give stuff away. Chromebooks, smart home stuff, swag, whatever! We have the best readers and followers out there and any chance we get to pay the love forward, we do not hesitate.

It’s been a few weeks since we gave anything away and Joe was starting to have withdrawals. So, to get the ball rolling once again, we picked up a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 and we’re going to give it away to celebrate our next big YouTube milestone. We are rapidly approaching a quarter of a million subscribers and the moment we do, we’ll be giving away this shiny new Chromebook.

So, what do we need from you? That’s the easy part. Currently, we are less than 2,000 subscribers away from 250,000. All you have to do is perform a few of the easy tasks below and you get your name in the hat for the Galaxy Chromebook Giveaway. The faster we get to 250K, the sooner we get to make someone’s day. So, the more you share, the sooner you get your chance at scoring this versatile little Samsung Chromebook.

Giving away Chromebooks is a small token of appreciation to the countless Chromies that make what we do possible. Whether you win or not, I want to take this opportunity to thank you on behalf of the entire Chrome Unboxed team. You are the reason that Chrome Unboxed is the #1 space for all things Chrome.