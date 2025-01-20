Where and when to watch the Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S25 event

It’s that time of year again! Samsung’s about to drop their latest and greatest new devices, and though there have been plenty of leaks thus far, we’re still eagerly awaiting a few surprises from Samsung. The latest version of Unpacked is just around the corner, and the Galaxy S25 series is ready to take center stage.

Aside from the usual bump in specs and polish we expect from every new Galaxy phone, there’s a lot of hype around the S25’s camera. Rumors are swirling about a massive 200MP sensor on the Ultra model, and if that’s true, we could be looking at a serious contender for the best smartphone camera out there.

We’re also fully expecting some big changes to the look and feel of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the exit of the boxy shape and the entrance of more rounded corners and flattened sides that feel a bit more modern and in-line with other flagship smartphones.

Of course, we’re also expecting a lot of AI to be a part of the announcements. Samsung has been at work with Google to continue pushing what AI can do on our phones, and we’re expecting some big announcements on that front.

Where to watch it all live

Samsung’s making it easy to tune in and catch all the announcements live. There are multiple options where you can watch, but the main thing you need to know is the time. Things are looking to get started at January 22nd at 1:00PM EST and you can choose which method works best for you:

Samsung.com: Head over to Samsung’s official website. There you’ll find both the place to watch the live stream and also get in on pre-reservations that can help you earn some store credit with Samsung, too.

Samsung's YouTube Channel: Samsung's own YouTube channel will be hosting the live stream.

Social Media: Keep an eye on Samsung's social media accounts for updates and streaming links.

Keep an eye on Samsung’s social media accounts for updates and streaming links. Right here at Chrome Unboxed: While free to watch wherever you like, you can always just bookmark this post and watch right here.