Now the official Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup renders have leaked

Just as I thought we might be close to done with leaks on the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, we now have a full set of official renders (via Android Headlines) showcasing the design and colorways of the upcoming flagship phones. While there aren’t many surprises, these renders give us a clear, precise picture of what to expect come January 22nd.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Ice Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow

The smallest phone in the Galaxy S25 lineup appears largely unchanged, sporting the same 6.2-inch flat display. The cameras also seem identical, with the familiar 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens setup in the same orientation.

The renders reveal four colorways: Ice Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow. However, a previous leak hinted at additional colorways, including Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold, which are not shown here.

The similarities continue with the Galaxy S25 Plus, which looks almost identical to the Galaxy S24 Plus. It retains the same 6.7-inch flat display and the same camera lenses as the base model.

The colorways shown are Ice Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow. In a similar fashion to the standard S25, there could also end up being Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold color options at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra undergoes the most significant design change (as we’ve seen in prior leaks), adopting the rounded corners found on the smaller models. This is a departure from the sharper corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which were reminiscent of the Note series. We’re also looking at an ever-so-slightly larger 6.9-inch screen (up from 6.8 inches). Otherwise, everything from camera placement to the S Pen slot remains the same.

The renders showcase four colorways: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver. Three more colorways – Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Pink Gold – are expected but not shown, and I for one wish some of the more robust colors from the S25 and S25+ were coming to the Ultra.

The entire Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup will be officially announced on January 22nd, so we won’t have to wait long to see the final designs in all their glory. If all the leaked/rumored colors actually make it to the launch, I’d be shocked. 3-4 color options are usually all we see for new phones, so adding in a few extra for each tier of the S25 would be a real surprise. We’ll see soon enough!