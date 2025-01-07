Samsung Galaxy S25 looks amazing in the latest, perhaps final leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is two weeks away, and the leaks are still coming in. New official-looking images have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of the super-slim display bezels and a fresh “Icy Blue” color option. They come via WinFuture, and there are a few things we can glean from these latest images.

We’ve already seen a few leaks of the Galaxy S25 series, and the consensus is that the S25 and S25+ will have similar designs, while the S25 Ultra will sport a revamped look that departs from the traditional, boxy Galaxy Note aesthetic. Other rumors suggest unchanged battery sizes and the possible inclusion of Qi2 wireless charging. More on that in a second.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Now, thanks to these latest leaks, we have some official-looking images of the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra nestled in Samsung’s Clear cases. These images highlight the rear camera arrangement, the curved corners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the remarkably thin bezels across all three models. It’s important to remember that the cases might make the bezels appear slimmer than they actually are. However, compared to last year’s cases, the bezels on the S25 series are noticeably thinner. The blue color showcased on the S25 and S25+ is reportedly called “Icy Blue.”

Another interesting detail is the “Qi2 Case” with a magnetic array. Samsung recently confirmed its adoption of Qi2 wireless charging, but it seems to be the “Qi2 Ready” version that doesn’t include magnets in the phone itself. This is evident from Samsung offering both magnetic and non-magnetic cases. The report also mentions 25W charging speeds. That’s a bit of a bummer in my book.

Either way, we’ll know all we want about Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 phones in just a couple weeks from now as Samsung’s event is already scheduled for January 22nd. You can reserve your place in line over on Samsung’s site and get yourself some nice perks, too, if you are even remotely considering an upgrade this time around. There’s no pressure to actually buy anything, but there are some sweet perks to just signing up for the reservation. Hit the button just above to check that out if you are interested, for sure!