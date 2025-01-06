Qi2 wireless charging with MagSafe is officially coming to Samsung phones

It’s been two years since the Qi2 standard was first announced, and we’re finally starting to see some movement on the hardware front. At CES 2025, the Wireless Power Consortium revealed that Qi2 is officially coming to Samsung Galaxy devices this year. But that’s not all – Google is also leading the development of faster charging speeds for the standard.

In a press release, the WPC announced that Qi2 adoption will accelerate in Android devices throughout 2025, with more smartphones including built-in support. Currently, the only Android smartphone with Qi2 is the HMD Skyline. However, Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy devices will be adding Qi2 this year, though it remains unclear exactly which models will utilize the technology. Rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 lineup may support Qi2 through cases, but this latest news hints that the tech could be integrated directly into the devices themselves.

Google is also pushing Qi2 potentially for Pixel

Google also appears to be making a strong push for Qi2 in future Pixel phones. The company has expressed its commitment to the standard and is spearheading the development of Qi 2.2, which will incorporate Google’s “high-power wireless charging technology.” This most likely refers to the faster wireless charging speeds currently available on certain Pixel smartphones.

While Google’s faster wireless charging has always been based on the Qi standard, Pixel phones currently employ additional technology to achieve speeds beyond Qi’s typical 15W limit. However, this functionality is limited to the Pixel Stand. With Google contributing this technology to the Qi standard, we can hope that more chargers and smartphones will offer these faster speeds in the future. Although there’s no official confirmation that Google will integrate Qi2 into Pixel phones, it now seems highly likely given these developments.

It is worth noting that the WPC has also introduced some ambiguity with the addition of “Qi2 Ready” devices and accessories, which can include cases. These devices, when paired together in approved combinations, are said to provide the complete Qi2 user experience. Previously, Qi2 branding strictly mandated that magnets be built into the device itself. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is slated to launch later this month, and it appears this will be where we witness the first significant expansion of Qi2 – or “Qi2 Ready” – in 2025. Who’s ready?

