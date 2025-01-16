Latest Samsung Galaxy S25 marketing leak showcases Gemini integration

The rumor mill is churning as we approach next week’s Samsung event, and the latest leak offers a glimpse into what might be in store for the Galaxy S25 and its integration with Google’s Gemini AI. Marketing material shared by Tecnoblog reveals a redesigned Gemini overlay with some intriguing changes. While it’s important to remember that this is a marketing image and not the final UI, a couple of details stand out.

First, the familiar blue/purple glow associated with Gemini seems to have been replaced by the signature Google colors – blue, red, yellow, and green. This could indicate a shift towards aligning Gemini’s branding more closely with Google’s overall aesthetic. However, it’s also possible that this is simply a stylistic choice for marketing purposes, similar to how “Circle to Search” is often depicted with those colors in advertisements.

Second, the marketing material suggests that the hotword for activating Gemini might be “Hey Google Gemini.” While this might simply be for marketing clarity, I’d wager that “Hey Gemini” alone will be sufficient for real-world usage. It’s possible that Google feels the need to reinforce the connection between Gemini and its own brand, but it would be incredibly clunky to shoehorn Google in the hotword prompt.

Third, the command shown in the leak – “list the places mentioned in this video and save a Note” – implies the existence of a new Gemini Extension specifically designed for Samsung Notes. While Gemini currently integrates with Google Keep, this suggests an expansion of its functionality to encompass other note-taking apps. Hopefully, these new Gemini Extensions will make their way to existing Samsung devices as well.

We only have to wait another week to see how this all officially unfolds and what these changes could mean for the future of Gemini on both Samsung and Google devices. Until then, expect more leaks as we enter the home stretch for Samsung’s latest, greatest phones.

VIA: 9to5 Google