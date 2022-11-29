Wear OS 2 watches can no longer take notes with Google Keep or navigate with Maps

If you search for Google Keep or Google Maps on the Play Store from your wrist using a Wear OS 2 device, neither will appear. This is because they will no longer work for your older device! As Google ramps up its love and attention for Wear OS 3 and the Pixel Watch, older units are being left in the dust a bit when it comes to essential apps.

As per 9to5Google, it looks like the message being displayed on the compatibility section of each store listing while attempting the above is “Does not work on your devices”. Sadly, anyone running Android 9 on their watch is now being dropped from the ongoing support that was previously provided.

The problem was initially noticed last week when a Reddit user who goes by the name Eqwansyafiq noticed that Keep was not able to be found via a simple search. Some other users replied stating that it was still visible on their devices, but anyone running OS 2 instead of 3 confirmed that it was missing from the Play Store for them as well.

Of course, anyone with a shiny, new Google Pixel Watch or similar devices will have no issue capturing quick thoughts with Keep or navigating across town with Maps, but it does seem many will be forced to upgrade to a newer wearable should they want to continue to use these apps. My guess is that other Google apps will soon become unavailable as well.

