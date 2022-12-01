Wasserstein releases awesome 2nd gen Nest Doorbell chime amplifier, wall mount, and plate

We often cover new Wasserstein accessories on Chrome Unboxed for several reasons. first and foremost, they’re an official “Made for Google” accessory partner. Second, their products are freaking excellent. Any functionality that you think of where the original Nest or Google hardware is lacking means you can oftentimes look to Wasserstein to have filled that gap for you.

Just a few months ago, they came in clutch with new “Made for Fitbit” products like a 3-in-1 charging stand for your watch, phone, and earbuds, a unique pedometer clip holder, and a screen protector for your new Fitbit Versa 4 or Sense 2.

Last year, they even launched products for the first-generation Nest Doorbell and Cam. Today, they’ve announced three accessories for Google’s second-generation Nest Doorbell! As you’ll see below, all three seem to be the perfect utilities to help you make the most of your wired or wireless smart doorbell.

Doorbell Chime

First up is my favorite of the three! The Wasserstein Doorbell Chime, which costs just $49.99 USD, will allow you to get visitor alerts for whoever may be at your front door no matter where you are in your home. It plugs into any wall socket in your home and even has a built-in LED light for dark places.

To get it set up, you literally just plug it in – I wasn’t overstating that. It has five choices of chime melodies, a silent mode so you can be alerted with nothing more than the LED on its face, and connects to up to five receivers. Pretty slick, right? I’ve already added this one to my cart!

Horizontal Adjustable Mount

Next up is the standard mount we always see the company put out for Google’s hardware. The tech giant never really considers extending viewability angles out of the gate, but Wasserstein has a thing for letting you extend the range of the built-in camera lens with a simple, yet effective tilt mechanic. The Horizontal Adjustable Mount lets you do just that!

You can actually get a 35-55 degree viewing angle with this little guy, and you literally just screw it into the wall and click your 2nd Generation Wired or Wireless Nest Doorbell into it. Oh, and it’s weatherproof too, so it does fine in the rain, wind, and more. You can pick it up for just $12.99 USD.

Wall Plate

Even more basic is the standard issue Wall Mount. Wasserstein never seems to underestimate the importance of something so utilitarian. Not everyone wants to have their Nest Doorbell stuck directly to the wall. In situations where you may want to preserve the surface you’re attaching it to – aside from the screw holes, of course – this mount will serve you well. It also serves to preserve the Doorbell’s hardware itself.

It has a nice matte finish and is also weatherproof, as you’d expect. The biggest thing for me is how it makes the device look more official in its own right. Again, simple, yet beautiful. Are you going to pick up any of these three accessories? As I said before, I have the chime in my cart and am cashing out for it here shortly, and although I don’t really need the mount, I’m most certainly getting this wall plate. It helps that it’s just $10.99 USD right now!

Newsletter Signup