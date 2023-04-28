Wasserstein launches another charging station, this time without the Pixel Watch cradle

Wasserstein, a company that’s long since specialized in creating custom accessories for Google and Nest products, has just released a new 2-in-1 charging station for Pixel devices. This follows the launch of their 3-in-1 charging station last year, which could charge a Pixel phone, Pixel Buds, and a Pixel Watch all in one place.

However, this time around, the new charging station only accommodates the phone (Pixel 4, 5, and 6) and buds charging ports, without the watch cradle. It’s unclear why Wasserstein chose to release the 3-in-1 station first and then the 2-in-1, but it’s great to see both options on the market now.

While I’m not sure what the thinking is behind this, the fact is that a lot of people already have two devices and are either unlikely to get a watch from Google or simply haven’t yet, so it may be a while until the tech giant’s newest wearable will be in a lot of homes – enough homes to justify a charging station for it. Don’t forget though that the 3-in-1 charging station is a “Made for Fitbit” accessory, so you can slap your Fitbit Sense 1 or 2, Versa 3 or 4, or your Charge 5 on it as well.

The new charging station is priced at $56.99 USD, but is currently on sale for an introductory price of $44.99 USD. It’s also compatible with a wide range of other devices, including Samsung Galaxy phones, as well as handsets from LG, OnePlus, and Huawei

The design is sleek and modern, making it a great addition to any desk or bedside table. For those who still haven’t upgraded to Google’s own Pixel Stand and are still trying to charge their newer phone on the older version, you may realize it’s a fruitless effort. I’m likely going to be picking this accessory up instead of the one from Google to keep things neat and compact. At least then I won’t have to revert to charging my phone with a cable like I currently do!

