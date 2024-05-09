Walmart is starting to get some very interesting Chromebook deals

Over the course of the past year or two, it’s become a forgone conclusion that the place to get Chromebooks and find Chromebook deals is Best Buy. While there are plenty of other places to look, the Chromebook selection has either been a mess at most other retailers or so scant that it’s not usually worth looking through. And for quite some time, Walmart has been part of that conversation.

But things seem to be changing, there. Just today, I published my first deal post in quite some time that directed traffic to Walmart for a change. They have the new HP x360 Chromebook 14 in Sky Blue and are selling it for $120 under MSRP. It’s a great device for just $279, and while I was researching that one a bit, I came across a few other interesting tidbits there, too.

A 4GB Duet 5 for just $329

Probably the most interesting device I ran across was the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 model that drops the RAM to 4GB versus the more-common 8GB and keeps the rest of the Duet 5 formula intact. Though the listing says its the Snapdragon SC7180, I checked the Lenovo PSREF and verified that it still has the same Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 that is in the model sold at Best Buy.

Literally, the only difference is in the RAM, and for a device like this, that’s not a huge deal. After all, the very good Duet 3 has this same internal configuration and I don’t see a ton of users complaining about it very often. And right now, this version is on sale for just $329. While the 8GB model drops to $349 from time to time, it’s not been on sale too much of late. If you want that 13.3-inch OLED goodness on the cheap, this model is definitely a good option.

An overshadowed gem

Next up is the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook that is great to use and was simply overshadowed by a better version of itself in the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. The two share a lot in common – most importantly the inclusion of a 16-inch 120Hz IPS screen and RGB keyboard. While the Walmart version of the Lenovo Gaming Chromebook drops things down to a 12th-gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it’s still a good-looking device with an impeccable screen for just $429 all day, every day.

Though this one isn’t a “deal” per se, it seems to be very popular at Walmart and as of this morning their site shows that 50+ people have it in the cart right now and that 50+ purchased one in the past 24 hours. Those are impressive numbers, and in our hands-on time with this one, I found a lot to like about it.

The most important thing here is the shift I’m seeing with Walmart’s Chromebook strategy. Where it once was a collection of old, under-powered devices with confusing listing titles, I’m starting to see some coherence to Walmart’s Chromebook selection. And if it continues to clean up a bit, offer up some deal prices from time to time, and make sure shoppers get to see recent Chromebooks in-store more often, I’d say it’s a net win for Chromebooks in general. Here’s hoping the trend continues.