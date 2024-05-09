Get one of HP’s colorful new x360 Chromebooks for just $279

Just over a month ago, HP launched 4 new Chromebooks that included a couple convertibles and a couple clamshells – and one of each of those models is an upgraded Chromebook Plus version. The deal we’re talking about today is on the non-Plus model of the new Chromebook x360 14-inch and it comes in a few different colors depending on the retailer.

For Walmart’s version – the one that is deeply discounted right now – we’re looking at the quite-attractive Sky Blue color and overall, it looks pretty great. We still haven’t received review units of these new Chromebooks, so I can’t speak from first-hand experience apart from having used many HP Chromebooks over the years. These look pretty nice and right down HP’s previous Chromebook lanes.

A nice package for under $300

From the images and the press materials we got for these new Chromebooks, I like what I’m seeing. The blue color looks great, the screen’s bezels are nice and tidy, and the fact that HP makes it tells me the keyboard and trackpad will be solid. Mix that up with decent internals (the Intel N100 processor has shown its ability as a swift, small-core processor) and you likely have a Chromebook that will be nice to look at, fun to use, and powerful enough to get some real work done.

HP Chromebook x360 14-inch Key Specs

Intel N100

4GB LPDDR5 RAM

64GB UFS storage

14-inch 1920×1080 IPS touchscreen – 250 nits

720p webcam

1 USB Type-C, 2 USB Type-A, headphone/mic jack

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

47Wh battery up to 12 hours of use

3.03 lbs

12.7in x 8.28in x 0.81in

While the $399 starting price is fair for a device with all these little perks, getting it for $120 off makes the deal incredibly sweeter! For just $279 right now, you’re getting a device that is both attractive and highly useful, and that’s always an interesting option. We’re seeing more interesting Chromebook deals popping up at Walmart of late, but I have no idea how long they’ll last. If you are shopping for a sub-$300 Chromebook, this one could be a fantastic option. And Walmart’s return policy is pretty open, so if you don’t like it, you can always get your money back, too.