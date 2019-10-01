Vizio’s 55-inch M-Series 4K TV does all the things and it’s on sale for only $498

Through highs and lows that would have crushed lesser companies, Vizio has remained a mainstay in the consumer electronics market by offering users premium-esque products at prices the average shopper can afford. If you’ve shopped for a new television or sound bar setup, you’ve likely come across Vizio’s lineups in store and across the web.

One of their newest television models, the M-Series, brings a lot of unique features to the table including 4K, Google Assistant compatibility, Chromecast built in and very rare support for Apple AirPlay-enabled devices. Now, it isn’t difficult to find a decent 4K smart TV and you can even score some really great deals on one if you shop around. Personally, I just picked up a 55″ TCL from Sam’s Club for only $300 and it’s just fine for what it is but the Vizio M-Series is in an entirely different class.

Aside from the fact that Vizio’s M-Series supports just about every assistant and cast protocol out there, the 4K UHD display pumps out up to 600 nits of light and features color-intense Quantum dot technology. This series also features a 120Hz refresh rate and as many as 60 local dimming areas in the panel which improves contrast and produces more true-to-life blacks when viewing. The remote also gives you instant access to apps like Netflix, Hulu and more with just the push of a button.

Originally launched with an $800 price tag, the 55″ M-Series is currently more than $300 off at Walmart and a handful of other retailers. For $498, you can get your feet wet in the world of 4K with a very capable smart TV that features hands-free capabilities via the Google Assistant and Siri. If you’re a Sam’s Club member, you can save even more with the ridiculous price of only $429.99. Plus, with Chromecast built-in, you can gift your extra Chromecast to a family member this Christmas.

55″ Vizio M-Series 4K at Walmart 55″ Vizio M-Series 4K at Sam’s Club