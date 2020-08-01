Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

United Kingdom Chromies, the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet is available again

We’ve been fielding a few emails and comments on social media expressing frustration that Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet is once again unavailable from Lenovo in the United Kingdom. Just like here in the states, the Duet was on offer from Lenovo for a few days but was quickly marked “temporarily unavailable” as inventory was depleted. Curry’s did have the 128GB version for a bit, but it too is out of stock at the moment. For us, we’re lucky enough to have access to the 128GB model from Best Buy but our friends across the pond don’t have that luxury.

Never fear. We try our best to keep our eye our for reputable third-party retailers that have these much sought after devices in stock and we stumbled upon a listing for the Duet from one of those sellers. Argos is currently offering the 64GB Chromebook Duet tablet for the same £279.99 that Lenovo was selling it for when it was still available. According to the listing, you can get yours as quick as 4-5 days for a mere £6.95 delivery fee. Argos has more than 800 stores throughout the United Kingdom and will ship most anywhere inside mainland UK. You can find the Duet Chromebook at Argos via the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Argos

