The Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet is back in stock, for now

On today’s episode of The Chromecast, we discussed the success of Lenovo’s Chromebook tablet and why exactly the unique device has become so popular among a wide range of users. Because of its popularity, finding the tiny Chromebook tablet has been a bit of a hassle for many as Lenovo sold out of the 64GB model within just a few days of listing the Duet. Walmart has intermittently had the same model available in-store for $249 and if you were lucky, you could actually order it online. Unfortunately, the Duet has jumped to nearly $300 unless your local store happens to have one still in stock. If you’re thinking Amazon could be an option, forget about it. The 64GB model is going for as much as $400 from third-party resellers.

Thankfully, Best Buy is still selling the seemingly exclusive 128GB Duet for $299 and after about a week of being out of stock, you can once again pick up the tablet online and have it in your hands by the middle of next week. This model has been our recommendation because it’s only $50 more than the one at Walmart an you get double the storage space. In addition to the upgrade drive space, the Duet is also included in Best Buy’s Student Deals that will score eligible accounts a pair of Jabra Elite 65t TWS earbuds for only $19.99. It definitely appears that the Duet is selling like hotcakes and it’s unclear when Lenovo will get their own inventory replenished. Best Buy is the place to go if you’re still trying to grab the Chromebook tablet. You can find the Duet at Best Buy via the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Lenovo Chromebook Duet review