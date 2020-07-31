Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

The Chrome Cast 72: Back to School and Google’s Pixel 4a announcement

The Chrome Cast 72: Back to School and Google’s Pixel 4a announcement

This week on The Chrome Cast, we were honestly all over the place. This week’s news cycle was a veritable mixed bag, but we tried to stick to the most relevant bits and pieces. Probably top of everyone’s mind is the impending back to school season we’re about to enter. With the pandemic looming, this will be a return to education unlike any we’ve seen before. With some tips on Chromebook buying and a Lenovo Chromebook Duet to give away, we’re hoping to help in that transition a bit.

After that, though, the discussion goes in a ton of directions as we talk about Google’s long-anticipated official announcement of the Pixel 4a reveal date (August 3rd), a bit about the upcoming Phone Hub feature for Chromebooks that will further unite Chrome OS and Android, and the current state of USI pens that are just now showing signs of real market arrival. It’s a packed show, for sure, so we hope you enjoy this week’s episode.

Check out our Back to School Chromebooks & Giveaway

