Google confirms an August 3rd launch for the Pixel 4a with a fun puzzle

We all know about the Google Pixel 4a by this point. It has been leaked extensively over the past few months and we all expected it to be launched some time in May. With all the craziness of the pandemic leaving Google’s yearly I/O developer conference completely cancelled, that date has just perpetually been pushed back as we’ve all sat back and waited for the now-late arrival of Google’s 2020 mid-range phone.

While I think we’d all be content to just watch Google unceremoniously drop this phone on the Google Store any random weekday, it seems the company is still interested in making the official debut of this new Pixel phone a bit of fun.

Today, in a bit of a surprise move, Google took to social media to put out a little puzzle that firmly hints at the unveiling date for the Pixel 4a. If you note, the background image for the Made By Google Twitter page is changed and the website link has also been edited to this: goo.gle/lorem-ipsum

Clicking that link takes you to a page with a couple paragraphs of Lorem Ipsum text (generated filler text in Latin), some boxes, and a hidden phone image. Clicking the boxes changes their colors, and if you put the colors in the order they appear in the official Google logo (blue, red, yellow, blue, green, red), the boxes disappear and reveal the secret message and a huge date.

While the phone graphic itself isn’t exactly giving anything away, we all feel confident that this phone-shaped block is alluding to none other than the Pixel 4a. While there’s plenty of rumor and assumption revolving around the Pixel 5 and its mid-tier makeup at this point, there’s little reason to think it would be what Google is referring to at this point in August. Instead, the late-arriving Pixel 4a is the most likely culprit and should be announced formally on August 3rd. With all the delays, here’s hoping that date is the availability date, not some sort of announcement or pre-order nonsense. It’s been quite long enough, Google. Let’s just have the phone already.

SOURCE: 9to5 Google