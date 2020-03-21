Twitter’s new account switch feature on the web just got even better

I just finished up a post a few minutes ago and as I logged in to Twitter to share it from the Chrome Unboxed account, I noticed something had changed. As a went to the ‘more’ menu to swap accounts (thanks to the handy new feature that allows quick account switching on the web) and re-share the post from my personal Twitter account, I noticed my favorite new feature was gone.

A bit confused, I clicked out of the menu and quickly saw a new widget area at the bottom left portion of my screen. Where there was once nothing, a new feature has just shown up for me. It looks a little something like this:



new account switch UI for Twitter on the web

Even better than before, this new ability on the web to quickly move between accounts now has its own little section at the bottom of the UI so you can get to it faster and easily see who you are logged in as. With the ability to move between accounts prior, there were still times where I wasn’t 100% certain which account I was in at any given moment.

Now, not only is it always clear who I’m speaking as, it is always a single click away from changing and easier to find, too. I’m a huge fan of seeing better, sleeker, more uniform UI on the web, and Twitter has been absolutely crushing it lately. So much so that I’ve removed the Twitter app from my phone and am simply using the PWA and it has been great. Big companies leveraging the open web makes my heart happy and this latest change is just another example of Twitter getting better at using these forms of tech to the best of their ability.

