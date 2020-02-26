Twitter on the web just added a killer new feature

For many years at this point, we’ve all been able to use a variety of apps on a variety of devices with a variety of accounts. User interfaces have become more adept at this over that time to the point where, in apps like Gmail, you can simply swipe down on your avatar and move quickly through accounts with great ease. When moving through your various applications on your mobile device, it is nothing to expect to be able to switch through multiple accounts for work and personal use quickly and seamlessly.

For the web, that just hasn’t been the case, unfortunately. With web applications and services, there has always been a bit of jank when it comes to handling multiple accounts with a single web browser instance. Google has gotten better at this and allows for multiple account sign-ins across nearly all its services, but most services – including social media – have not been so keen to follow suit. With Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, the only way to manage multiple accounts has always come down to the use of 3rd party apps or services. Oh, you could also log out and log in over and over, but I can’t imagine anyone ever wants to do that on a daily basis.

Google+ was the lone social media platform that had this fixed thanks to its reliance on Google account switching, but we know how that whole thing went down. As it stands, managing multiple social media accounts from the web is not fun and not advisable. That is, until now. With a subtle, simple change, Twitter on the web has finally added multi-account support and I’m so happy about it! This has been around on Twitter Lite, mobile.twitter.com and Twitter for Windows for a few months now, but the feature has rolled out to the main twitter.com site and it works just as you’d expect.

Simply go to the ‘More’ button in the left sidebar, click the plus button in the right side of the pop-up, sign in an additional account, and then you can seamlessly move between the two: or up to 5 accounts total. For users like me who don’t want to use another app to leverage Twitter (I think their web application is fantastic), this change is MASSIVE. I used to share our articles from Chrome Unboxed in my standard Twitter tab and then open an incognito tab to log into my personal account for other sharing. This always prompted a notification and an email, but now I don’t have to mess with all that. I can simply move back and forth between accounts just as you’d expect.

Being able to use a simple, web-based service without the need of extra apps or extensions is exactly what I love about the current movement of the open web. Twitter on the web is powerful, useful, beautiful, and lacks nothing. Being able to simply use that over needing to install and app or service only makes it better! As a matter of fact, I’m installing the web app on my Pixel right now and ditching the Android app. Web apps for the win!!